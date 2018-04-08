Entertainment News
Cardi B Tells The World She Preggo On SNL, Baby Bump Looks Glorious

Rapper and seriously motivating individual, Cardi B has finally revealed to the world that she is indeed pregnant and her baby bump looks glorious. Cardi took the stage in all white during Saturday Night Live to perform a tracks off her new album ‘Invasion of Privacy.’ Halfway through her second set a spotlight hit her stomach revealing her pregnancy. Next we need Cardi or Offset to his us with a gender reveal!

Congrats Cardi B & Offset!

