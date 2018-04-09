TDE’s President Punch Wrote A Guest Editorial For DJBooth, And It’s Not About What You Might Think

As president of one of the biggest labels in the world right now, TDE’s Punch gets a lot of respect from both peers and fans of the most relevant artists in the industry. With that, however, comes some disdain from certain people when those they admire don’t share their same convictions–and Punch experienced just that when he tweeted out an incredible unpopular opinion.

Cardi B is 2pac. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) April 7, 2018

The internet was alllll over Punch for comparing Cardi B to 2Pac…especially for someone from Los Angeles, who understands the incredible importance Pac holds decades after his passing. It seems like Punch’s feelings with this one were pretty strong, and after spending a while arguing with fans in his mentions, DJBooth released an entire editorial the TDE bossman wrote on the subject.

Punch explains throughout the article that he’s a huge fan of 2Pac, and the same things we admire about him to this day are the same qualities that draw the public to Cardi. Here’s a excerpt from his editorial that captures the crux of his argument pretty well:

“I won’t pretend to know as much about Cardi as I do about 2Pac, but from what I do know, she embodies some of those same qualities. She’s a straight shooter right from the hip. Her interviews are as raw as her music. She’s politically incorrect, yet, her charisma means you cannot stop watching and listening, whether you agree or disagree. She says exactly what she’s feeling at the time the question is delivered.”

Another point he makes throughout his comparison is both artists airing out their insecurities to the world, so that they point them out before anyone else can. Punch explains that sentiment here:

“She put her insecurities right out in front for the whole world to hear. She controlled the narrative. Both expressed the same sentiment: THIS use to hurt me, but now it doesn’t. One of Pac’s most famous quotes was, “The reason I’m so harsh is because I’m so sensitive.“ In a nutshell, that sums up why, I believe, Cardi B is 2Pac. She fully embodies this idea of being brutally honest so she can’t be hurt. She tells you her teeth needed to be fixed, she reminds you she was a stripper, she opens up about her relationship with Offset. We hear about all the good times and the bad times in equal measure. If she’s the one who puts it out there, YOU can’t hurt her with it. She owns it ALL.”

You can read Top’s guest editorial for DJBooth in it’s entirety here. What do you think–is Cardi B our newest iteration of 2Pac?

