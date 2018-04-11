Reec & Dj Jay T Help ATL’s Students Get Hyped For State Testing!

We all know mandatory testing can bring anxiety and tension. Especially for Elementary school aged children who are getting their first true experience with “pressure to perform.”

So what better way to ease those young minds than a pep rally hosted by their favorite radio station, it’s 2 most prominent community figures, a barrage of goodies courtesy of John Foy & Associates! All that coupled with Reec’s (Hot 107.9 Midday Day Personality) promise of a school wide ice cream party if they score satisfactory was a sure fire way to set the tone for a great event!

Check out pictures and social media clips of Hot 107.9’s Reec & DJ Jay T hosting the GA Compass Pep Rally at Feldwood Elementary.

Reec with Principal Harris

#WhoYouWit A post shared by Reec Swiney (@gotreec) on Apr 10, 2018 at 11:32am PDT

Also On Hot 107.9: