Diamond And Silk Are Banned From Facebook, Defended By Ted Cruz

Pro-Trump vloggers Diamond and Silk are telling any conservation who'll listen about why Facebook on Monday said their "content and brand" were "unsafe to the community".

The two women, whose real names are Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, respectively, often appear on Fox News and created their Facebook page in 2014.

“The only thing that they told us was that it was unsafe for the community. And my theory is we are two women — two women of color — so how are we and our content and our brand unsafe for the community? We don’t sell drugs, we’re not laying out in the streets, we not no thugs, we don’t belong to no gang. So how are we unsafe to the community?” Hardaway said on Monday.

“It’s offensive, it’s appalling, it taints our brand, it taints us as women, and Facebook is supposed to be an entity where they want equality for women. So why are you censoring two women of color, two black women?”

Speaking with embattled Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Diamond and Silk vented about their battle with the social media company after noticing a drop in engagement during September 2017, per The Hill.

“They kept giving us the run around, ‘nothing is wrong with your page,’ ‘there’s nothing wrong with it,’ ‘we don’t know’ … It was just back and forth, back and forth,” Diamond said.

“The straw was the other day when they wrote and said that they deem our content and our brand ‘unsafe to the community,’” she added.

The ladies believe they’re being targeted for their deep admiration for Donald Trump.

“When you say that you deem us ‘unsafe to the community’, what you’re saying is that we are a danger to our community,” Diamond said. “It’s offensive, it’s appalling, I look at this as discrimination …This is censorship. You are censoring our voices.”

Facebook has since rescinded their decision to classify their conservative brands as unsafe.

“We have communicated directly with Diamond and Silk about this issue. The message they received last week was inaccurate and not reflective of the way we communicate with our community and the people who run Pages on our platform,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News.

The complaints come as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg prepares testifies before Congress in hearings set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The highlight from day one of the hearing came when Senator Ted Cruz (R-Fla) mentioned Facebook blocking “Trump supporters Diamond & Silk’s page with 1.2 million Facebook followers after determining their content and brand were quote ‘unsafe for the community.’”

“To a great many Americans, that appears to be a pervasive pattern of political bias,” Cruz said.

“Senator… I understand where that concern is coming from because Facebook and the tech industry are located in Silicon Valley, which is an extremely left-leaning place,” Mark replied.

Cruz then asked Zuckerberg if he was aware of any Facebook page being taken down from Planned Parenthood, which is richly rewarded by the Democrats.

Zuckerberg stuttered: “Senator…. I, I’m, I’m not…”

When Cruz again pressed Zuckerberg about censorship on Facebook, Mark seemed to compare Diamond & Silk to “terrorist propaganda”.

