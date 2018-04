Via | HotNewHipHop

Chance the Rappers latest philanthropic giveaway will directly coincide with his 25th birthday celebration. He hopes to raise proceeds from the sale of tickets for a party slated to take place at Chicago’s LiqrBox on April 21st.

100% of the proceeds accrued by LiqrBox’s admission’s office will go towards Chance the Rapper charity SocialWorks. The organization’s mandate is to empower young people through “the arts, education, and civic engagement while fostering leadership, accessibility, and positivity” throughout the Chicago area.

READ MORE