“Talkitecture” Podcast With Jamilah Lemieux: ‘Behold, She’s A Lady’

On this extra-wild episode of Talkitecture, Dallas Penn and Jamilah Lemieux philosophize on race, Patriarchy and social media.

Posted 5 hours ago
Jamilah Lemieux on Combat Jack

Source: Brotha Kristufar / Brotha Kristufar

On the “Behold, She’s A Lady” episode of the Talkitecture podcast, Jamilah Lemieux (shown above with the late Reggie “Combat Jack“ Ossé) joins Dallas Penn, Haitian Miguel and the rest of the crew to build deep thoughts over heavy topics.

Listen to Internets OG Dallas explain why one should never say “Interwebs,” and show why you should never inform a lady that you think she has a “resting f*** face.”

If this is your first introduction to Talkitecture, hit the jump for more episodes.

