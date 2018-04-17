J. Cole Announces New Album Dropping Friday!

J. Cole has been quiet for far too long. It didn’t take long before fans got an impromptu show in NYC and wind of a brand new album soon … as in this Friday soon!

New album. KOD 4/20 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 17, 2018

Whatever KOD stands for, it’s the first release since December 2016’s concept album 4 Your Eyez Only from the Fayetteville, NC rapper. He even dropped a full documentary on the project when he returned home for a few months in 2016, including documenting when a studio of his was raided by the police.

Fans in NYC were treated to an early preview of KOD which has three different meanings, Kids On Drugs, Kill Our Demons and King Overdose. Now as to what the album will sound like or what singles will we get? It all depends. Guess we’ll have to see Friday!

