Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The ‘Anita Baker Was Rude’ Support Group Adds A New Member

Global Grind

Posted 4 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
Anita Baker Portrait Session

Source: Harry Langdon / Getty

Actress China McClain took to Twitter this week to reveal that her mother was treated rudely by legendary singer Anita Baker. Fans couldn’t believe what they read!

 

China’s story caused others to finally come out about the time Anita Baker was rude to them, including her biggest fan, viral star Jay Versace, who got his fame by being Anita Baker’s social media impersonator.

She was totally nice to Andre 3000, though.

Either way, Anita Baker caught wind of the accusations. Hit the flip for her side of the story.

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now