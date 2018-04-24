Kevin Hart Roasted Over Old Tweet About Dark-Skinned Women

It took a little over eight years, but Kevin Hart has been hit with the most savage of punchlines.

He wasn’t ready!

Back in 2010, Kevin made a tasteless joke about dark-skinned women on Twitter, writing, “#Handsdown Light-skinned women usually have better credit than a dark-skinned women [sic]…Broke ass dark hoes…lol.”

Kevin’s already been dragged about that particular tweet (which he supposedly tried to delete), but one user had one more dig for the comedian. And she wasn’t going to let some statute of limitation keep her from clocking Kevin, reminding him that his daughter has dark skin.

Still others took a slightly more cold-blooded approach and took aim at Kevin’s mom and his wife

Kevin Hart tried to delete this tweet so I’ll say it again; YOU’RE A DARK SKINNED MAN who HAVE A DARK SKIN SON AND DAUGHTER. You also don’t know how to stay faithful to your LIGHT SKINNED WIFE so what does that make you??? A dark ass hypocrite. This remark is foul & disgusting. pic.twitter.com/MINicRXnKk — 𝙹𝚞𝚕𝚣🌻 (@JaliyahChante) April 21, 2018

Another woman made the astute observation that Kevin made this joke while being financially dependent on his dark-skinned ex-wife.

Kevin Hart's tweet about dark women is especially startling when you think about how he was financially supported by his dark skin wife when he was trying to be a comedian. Dark women weren't broke when one of them was feeding you tho pic.twitter.com/5KDOLAXN0i — Duke Silver's Sax (@YaaAsantewaaBa) April 21, 2018

RELATED STORIES:

It’s About To Go Down: Search Warrants Served In Kevin Hart’s Cheating Scandal

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Video Of Kevin Hart Allegedly Cheating On His Pregnant Wife

Did Kevin Hart Try To Reunite With Ex Torrei Hart? [VIDEO]

Also On Hot 107.9: