Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Melania Trump Doesn’t Want Her Husband’s Tiny Hands Anywhere Near Her

Global Grind

Posted 60 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Donald And Melania Trump Arrive At White House Ahead Of Inauguration

Source: Pool / Getty

Melania Trump detests her husband Donald Trump and it shows. She’s given up on keeping up the appearance of a happy marriage and at this point, she just wants him to stay as far away from her as possible.

The most recent evidence that Melania is fed up with Donald Trump is this video of the president trying to hold her hand.

 

This wouldn’t be the first time Melania curved her husband. Hit the flip for more times she proved she wasn’t here for him.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now