Here’s Why Today Will Be A Perfect Date

There’s really no excuse not to have a great day today.

Even if the weather isn’t wavy in your neck of the woods, you can always enjoy this classic clip from Miss Congeniality and remember why April 25th will always be the perfect date.

When asked by a pre-Priceline William Shatner to describe her perfect date, this beauty pageant contestant goes left and the results will forever be priceless.

”That’s a tough one,” says Miss Rhode Island, “I’d have to say April 25th, because it’s not too hot and not to cold. All you need is a light jacket.”

25 April. The perfect date pic.twitter.com/XBqkWCaQxu — Mima (@RealLifeGold) April 25, 2018

Also On Hot 107.9: