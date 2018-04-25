He Warned Us: J. Cole’s Shady Bars About Kanye West Never Rang More True Than They Do Now

J. Cole was pretty obvious when he dissed Kanye West in 2016 with “False Prophets” — but it seems that Cole is the real prophet for even foreshadowing the chain of events that is “Yeezy Meltdown 2k18.”
If you actually read some of Ye’s recent tweets while listening to the record, it’ll confirm that Cole was speaking nothing but facts. Like when he boasts about convos with Trump:
Or when his wife slams everyone for not seeing that her husband is a “genius”:
Okay, Kim. But one thing we do agree with is that mental health is not to be played with or glamorized:
Looks like Cole isn’t the only one shaking his head at his idol’s fall from grace:
Kanye has been on our Black Card revoked list anyway.
