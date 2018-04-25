Entertainment News
The Cece Show: Watch This Little Girl Impersonate All Your Craziest BFFs

Oh heyyy, Cece! We see you outchea doing your thing.

When Cardi B dropped her track “Be Careful” it was a moment. Like “Bodak Yellow,” girls could relate to the lyrics  and although the newer track covered a different topic, it evoked the strongest of emotions in Bardi Gang. Cardi has a way of hyping her fans. So, when little Cece (@thececeshow) impersonated girls getting in their feelings while rapping “Be Careful” it was accurate AF and deserving of the RP it eventually got from the Bronx, N.Y. rapper.

Hit the flip to see more clips from the aspiring actress and comedic impersonator. Her Maxine Waters video is jokes.

