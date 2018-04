Described as Uber Eats for the hood before there was even an Uber Eats Los Angeles-based a gang-affiliated crip and blood came together and pioneered the gourmet catered food through social media concept called Trap Kitchen. The venture has so successful that they’ve become the go-to chefs for many celebrities. The enterprising duo swung by Hot 107.9 to chop it up with Reec and let us know exactly what they are about.

