Watch: Rae Sremmurd Stops By ‘Desus & Mero’ To Talk Their Upcoming Album And Retiring “Up Like Trump”

This interview is seriously one of the books

Posted 4 hours ago
SREMMLIFE II Private Listening Session

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Monday night saw the union of two unstoppable duos in the entertainment industry when Rae Sremmurd stopped by Desus & Mero. The musical duo made a trip down to VICELAND to talk about everything including their upcoming album SR3MM and why they decided to make it three albums in one.

Desus and Mero talk to Rae Sremmurd about everything including the Fusion Dance that led to their TRIPLE album, their role in the mannequin challenge, the keys to the Rock’n Roll lifestyle, having a swole mentality, the wildest scenes at their shows, and retiring their track “Up Like Trump.”

