Amara La Negra Tells What She Was Doing With Usher When They Were Spotted By The Paparazzi [EXCLUSIVE]

Amara La Negra is rising to the top with her music and more. She came on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” to talk about her recent success and Gary With Da Tea wanted to speak about her alleged relationship with Usher. Amara mentioned that she is just friends with Usher.
The night paparazzi saw them together she said he was giving her and a friend a ride to a party. Amara also spoke about her Dominican background and African decent. She doesn’t love the fact that people are very ignorant about her background, but she is here to help people understand.
