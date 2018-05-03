Watch Ayanna Floyd Returns As President of Midtown Sound To Right The Ship In New Star on Fox Clip

The no-nonsense Ayanna Floyd returns to right the ship and takes over for her father as Motown Sound is in the wake of a full-blown scandal.

With her father engulfed in a sex scandal and one woman coming forward, Ayanna takes over as president of the company. Thanks to her father being friends with the owner of Newscorp she will be able to ahead of the story and plan ahead and “get things in order.”

Her being in charge should be a good PR move for the label. She also points out that she isn’t pleased with how Maurice (Lance Gross) get things out-of-hand in her absence and his slacking when it comes to getting out Noah’s (Luke James) new project and on a national tour on top of making sure the talent is a part of a Soundhouse Tour. Maurice makes it clear they will land Saoundhouse.

He better get it done for the sake of his job. Once the meeting concludes Ayanna also informs Jahil, he is no longer on the road. The boss is back! Watch the new clip below.

