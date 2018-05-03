Atlanta Thieves Steal 30 Cars In One Night From Local Dealership

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, a local car dealership in Chamblee was robbed Monday night, and the thieves made out with 30 cars, which had a price tag of somewhere between $1.5 to $2 million.

Police say the robbery was unique because of the sheer amount of coordination and planning that had to go into such an elaborate heist. All 30 cars were stolen between 12:30 and 5 a.m., and authorities are still trying to find leads. Police are pulling local surveillance from nearby shops and dealers.

The dealership is offering a $5,000 reward.

P.S. We thought Gone In 60 Seconds was a Nicolas Cage movie…

