Features
Home > Features

Chance The Rapper Had The Perfect Response To Seeing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Bro WTF.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 15 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Obama Foundation Community Event

Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty

Avengers: Infinity War has already sent us through the emotional ringer and now it has claimed another victim: Chance The Rapper.

See the joy in Chance’s tweets? He was all of us before Thanos … did Thanos things. Hours after the initial tweet, Chance checked back in. And … he was a different kind of Chance The Rapper.

See Chance? Infinity War isn’t for everybody. Especially when you relive what these people went through — even if they tried not to spoil the movie.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now