First Announcement: Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Artist Lineup

{Atlanta, GA May 4, 2018} Atlanta’s Hottest Hip Hop station, WHTA-FM Hot 107.9 announced Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta, Plies, Young Thug, Derez Deshon, TK Kravitz, Jacquees, Ball Greezy, Lil Baby and Hoodrich Pablo Juan to perform at Birthday Bash ATL “Taking it Back Edition” sponsored by Heineken, Saturday June 16th at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood.

This is just the first round of artist announcements and more to be announced at a later date. Additionally in true Birthday Bash fashion, there will be several surprise acts that attendees have grown to look forward to each year.

Tickets are on sale at all Ticketmaster Outlets, www.ticketmaster.com, Lakewood Amphitheatre Box Office or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Ticket prices start at $10.79!

Source: Phillip Marquez / Radio One

EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, June 16, 2018: Doors Open at 4:00pm Showtime 7:00pm – 11:00pm

Birthday Bash ATL 2018 “Taking it Back” Concert

Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

Tickets Start at $10.79+

