DJ Khaled Doesn’t Go Down On His Wife, And We Think That’s Despicable

DJ Khaled revealed in a recent interview that even though HE’S THE BEST in music, he may not be the best in bed.

The father of one told the hosts of The Breakfast Club that he doesn’t go down on his wife. His reasoning? Because he provides for the home.

“I believe a woman should praise the man, the king,” Khaled explained. “If you’re holding it down for your woman, I feel like the woman should praise. And the man should praise the queen — but my way of praising is ‘How was dinner?’ ‘Do you like the house you’re living in?’ ‘Do you like the clothes you’re getting?’ ‘I’m taking care of your family, my family.’”

Angela Yee jumped in, “So you’re saying you don’t go down?”

Khaled responded, “Nah, never,” and added “It’s different rules for men.”

What in the patriarchy? Watch below:

ok so I'm convinced he has the mind of a teenage boy pic.twitter.com/epzhPjceny — Got Student Loans Homie Quan (@howcomeyousmell) May 4, 2018

Absolutely terrible.

