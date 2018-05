Jhené Aiko, Ella Mai, Casanova, DJ Luke Nasty & More Perform At Class Of 2018

From local DJ’s social media influencers, local to global, Boom Philly Class of 2018 provided entertainment & fun for all who came out to the Fillmore on May 5th. It was great for Boom 103.9 to meet a bunch of our loyal listeners, as well as some new faces.

Jhené Aiko closed out the night with a set full of great vibes and positive energy, Ella Mai performed for the first time in Philly, Casanova , Hood Celebrity, DJ Megan Ryte and DJ Luke Nasty had the crowd up on their feet dancing, and there was so much love for local acts like Kur, Reco Havoc, M!shel!

Check out all the great moments from the night in our recap video shot by WooderIce.com and our many photo galleries!