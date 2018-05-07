Gary With Da Tea Responds To Listener Who Criticized Him For Talking About Jordin Sparks’ Bed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary With Da Tea | 05.07.18
Leave a comment

Tia Mowry and Jordin Sparks had babies this weekend. Gary With Da Tea earlier spoke about how Jordin’s hospital bed didn’t look comfortable and her sheets were all around. He didn’t like the look of it and people didn’t like what he said.

One listener spoke about how Gary only changed his sheets once a month so he shouldn’t be talking. Gary also commented on Khloe Kardashian going to Tristan Thompson’s game this weekend. She still wants to make the relationship work and doesn’t care what people say.

