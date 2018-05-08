Facebook Is Launching A New Dating Feature Making Sliding In The DM’s A Whole Lot Easier

Facebook Is Launching A New Dating Feature To Help You Find A Boo

Facebook is launching a dating feature, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during the keynote address at Facebook’s annual conference.

Zuckerberg was adamant that “This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships — not just hook-ups.”The opt-in feature will match users specifically with people they aren’t already friends with. Facebook users can build a dating profile — which friends won’t be able to see.”

The dating feature is likely to be a free service, challenging juggernaut services such as Tinder, which has been rolling out premium and paid features on their platforms.

Would you consider ditching Tinder for Facebook’s dating services?

