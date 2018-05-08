Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Facebook Is Launching A New Dating Feature Making Sliding In The DM’s A Whole Lot Easier

Global Grind

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Facebook Exhibits Technologies At Innovation Hub

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty

Facebook Is Launching A New Dating Feature To Help You Find A Boo

Facebook is launching a dating feature, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during the keynote address at Facebook’s annual conference.

Zuckerberg was adamant that “This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships — not just hook-ups.”The opt-in feature will match users specifically with people they aren’t already friends with. Facebook users can build a dating profile — which friends won’t be able to see.”

The dating feature is likely to be a free service, challenging juggernaut services such as Tinder, which has been rolling out premium and paid features on their platforms.

Would you consider ditching Tinder for Facebook’s dating services?

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now