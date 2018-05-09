What Should Happen To The Woman Who Falsely Accused Offset Of Getting Her Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Headkrack | 05.09.18
Leave a comment

Celina Powell months ago mentioned that she was pregnant by Offset and was going to have his baby. She tried to not only ruin his career, but his engagement to Cardi B. Headkrack believes there are things that should be done to people like Celina.

He wants her and anyone else that pulls these stunts to get lyme disease. Headkrack also spoke about Lil Xan and how he’s upset because no one will allow him to drive his car. He’s on a lot of drugs and Headkrack wants him to get help.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

