Why Weren’t Beyoncè And Jay-Z At The Met Gala [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Met Gala was the other day and stars came out dressed so beautifully. Many were talking because Beyoncè and Jay-Z weren’t at the event. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that they didn’t come because they couldn’t afford it.
He also talked about Matthew Knowles showing off his new wife in Rome. Gary couldn’t help but talk about R. Kelly and how people are supporting him. Tyrese and Scottie Pippen are standing by his side while he goes through these tough times.
