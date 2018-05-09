Are Parents Pushing Their Daughters Toward R. Kelly? [EXCLUSIVE]

Everyone has been talking about R. Kelly. Several ladies from the #MeToo movement are calling for his music not to be played and concerts cancelled. Wendy Williams recently spoke out about the parents that have the R&B singer around.
Some are trying to make the daughters famous and will do anything to make that happen. Da Brat mentioned that a lot of these women have a choice to leave or stay. Gary With Da Tea talked about a show on Lifetime that will focus on R. Kelly and his victims.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Two R. Kelly Accusers Speak Out [VIDEO]
RELATED: Are The Allegations About R. Kelly Holding Women Hostage Legit? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Two More Women Come Forward With R. Kelly Sexual Misconduct Accusations
The Latest:
- Sammie Speaks On Commercial Success, Losing Everything Due To Bad Management & Bouncing Back
- Take The Music Survey To Win Birthday Bash Tix Plus $250
- MR. 217: Peace Up, Bankroll Fresh, Hotlanta, Production, And More
- STREAM: Atlantic Records Newcomer Jevon Doe Puts His Spin On Music Shoulchild’s Hit Song ‘Just Friends’
- ‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Is Battling His Most Formidable Foe Thus Far
- Did Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Break Up?
- Why Weren’t Beyoncè And Jay-Z At The Met Gala [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How To Get Rid Of Mosquitos [EXCLUSIVE]
- In Case You Missed It, Céline Dion’s Son Is A Rapper Topping The Charts
- I Feel You Drake: 5 Stages Of Grief When Unfollowing Someone On Instagram