Maria More Gives Quick Fitness Tips [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show | 05.09.18
Leave a comment

Are you trying to have that summer body? Maria More is giving us quick tips on how to get in shape. She mentioned to everyone to make sure they are drinking a lot of water, if they can a gallon.

If you are traveling try to not over eat and possibly wait 12-16 hours from your last meal to your first meal. Maria also has a 14-day shred plan she will be giving out after Mother’s Day. Make sure you watch the whole video to learn all you can.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Maria More Reveals The 3 Basic Necessities For Losing Weight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Maria More Shares Exercise Tips To Keep That Extra Weight Off [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Maria More On Why Going Vegan Doesn’t Mean Losing Weight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Meetings

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now