Light Skin Excellence: All The Times T.I. Looked Like The Common Lightskin Brother

Our trap and savior, T.I.P., was arrested on Wednesday outside his gated community in Henry County after returning to the Eagle’s Landing Country Club community in the wee hours of the morning.

If you’re like us, the news of Tip’s arrest was pretty shocking at first, seeing as though he’s come a long way since his days as the Rubber Band Man. It turns out that it was just a case of hateration mixed with a little exhaustion, considering that the security guard at the country club was sound asleep when T.I. arrived.

BREAKING: Just got this from T.I's attorney about this morning's arrest pic.twitter.com/1XslGVXxHx — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 16, 2018

Maybe the guard just assumed that the King of the South was just out here trying to use his light skin privilege to get into the community. If you really think about it, Tip does kind of resemble every light skin brother you’ve met in life, or even saw on TV.

Beige bros., or nah?

There’s a society of red bone brothers that look just alike:

Saw my guys last night pic.twitter.com/QlX5GkUf0v — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 24, 2017

After seeing this picture, I'm convinced that light skin black men from Chicago all look alike https://t.co/tOGGjeZ5ZV — 🐯Richard Parker🐯 (@Bill_Branch3) April 24, 2017

From your brothers and cousins to your Uncles — that light skin brother bond is unbreakable. They even pose alike.

Priceless 💧 #ItsALifestyle A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on May 2, 2018 at 9:17pm PDT

Hollywood Drip 💧 #MySauceRunnethOver A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on May 10, 2018 at 8:40pm PDT

On the bright side —no pun intended — Tip has been released from prison after posting $2250 bail. We love us some T.I. — with his light skin self.

