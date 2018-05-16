Entertainment News
Light Skin Excellence: All The Times T.I. Looked Like The Common Lightskin Brother

Posted 9 hours ago
'Roots' Night One Screening

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Our trap and savior, T.I.P., was arrested on Wednesday outside his gated community in Henry County after returning to the Eagle’s Landing Country Club community in the wee hours of the morning.

 

If you’re like us, the news of Tip’s arrest was pretty shocking at first, seeing as though he’s come a long way since his days as the Rubber Band Man. It turns out that it was just a case of hateration mixed with a little exhaustion, considering that the security guard at the country club was sound asleep when T.I. arrived.

Maybe the guard just assumed that the King of the South was just out here trying to use his light skin privilege to get into the community. If you really think about it, Tip does kind of resemble every light skin brother you’ve met in life, or even saw on TV.

 

Beige bros., or nah?

 

There’s a society of red bone brothers that look just alike:

 

From your brothers and cousins to your Uncles — that light skin brother bond is unbreakable. They even pose alike.

Priceless 💧 #ItsALifestyle

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

Hollywood Drip 💧 #MySauceRunnethOver

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

 

Distinguished 💧 @hideokibespoke It’s a Lifestyle!

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

Me trying to figure out how to beat y’all at being stupid……

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

 

 

On the bright side —no pun intended — Tip has been released from prison after posting $2250 bail. We love us some T.I. — with his light skin self.

via GIPHY

