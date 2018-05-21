Entertainment News
DJ Khaled & Jennifer Lopez Unleash Electric Performance of “Dinero” At BBMAs

Via | HotNewHipHop

Khaled and J-Lo set it off with “Dinero.”

As some of the industry’s top acts took to the stage to deliver on performances at this year’s 2018 Billboard Music Awards, the ceremony presented plenty of opportunities for fans to hear new favorites in a live setting for the first time.

Where Pharrell and Camilla Cabello came through with their recent “Sangria Wine” cut for the show, DJ Khaled and Jennifer Lopez popped out with the Cardi B-assisted “Dinero.” Naturally, Cardi B was absent as indicated by her announced hiatus due to her pregnancy, but Khaled and Jenny didn’t seem to miss a beat without her presence.

