0 reads Leave a comment
Via | HotNewHipHop
Khaled and J-Lo set it off with “Dinero.”
Where Pharrell and Camilla Cabello came through with their recent “Sangria Wine” cut for the show, DJ Khaled and Jennifer Lopez popped out with the Cardi B-assisted “Dinero.” Naturally, Cardi B was absent as indicated by her announced hiatus due to her pregnancy, but Khaled and Jenny didn’t seem to miss a beat without her presence.
DJ Khaled & Jennifer Lopez Unleash Electric Performance of “Dinero” At BBMAs was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours