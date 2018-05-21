Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WATCH: Cardi B Curses Up A Storm In Church In New Video For “Be Careful”

We wouldn't wanted to be on Cardi B's scorned list.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Cardi B "Be Careful" video

Source: Atlantic Records / Atlantic Records

Cardi B drops the highly-anticipated video for “Be Careful” off her no. 1 debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

The visual feature Cardi B cursing up a storm as she spits her bars first as a bride in white and then as a widow in black for the second verse. Yes, homie caught that fatal fade.

Don’t tell Azealia Banks the clip is out.

Watch the Jora Frantzisp-directed video for “Be Careful” below.

 

WATCH: Cardi B Curses Up A Storm In Church In New Video For “Be Careful” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close