WATCH: Cardi B Curses Up A Storm In Church In New Video For “Be Careful”

Cardi B drops the highly-anticipated video for “Be Careful” off her no. 1 debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

The visual feature Cardi B cursing up a storm as she spits her bars first as a bride in white and then as a widow in black for the second verse. Yes, homie caught that fatal fade.

Don’t tell Azealia Banks the clip is out.

Watch the Jora Frantzisp-directed video for “Be Careful” below.

