Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Doctor’s Mysterious Magic Trick Will Make You Question Life

Woah...WOAH.

1 reads
Leave a comment

People seem to have an innate fear of the doctor—hospitals are cold and stale, just like most primary care providers, so it makes sense that you’re natural reaction would be to stay far, far away. But one kid got lucky when he found a doc who missed his calling as a magician. Press play to be truly amazed like these (grown) Twitter folks:

We need answers too.

 

This Doctor’s Mysterious Magic Trick Will Make You Question Life was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close