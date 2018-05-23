Entertainment News
Sean John To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Commemorative Tee Collection [PHOTOS]

Sean John is toasting to nicest MC, Baby Girl, The Prince of Soul and Young Jimmy.

SEAN JOHN GALLERY COLLECTION

Sean John is turning 20 but Diddy is deciding to celebrate others on this milestone. A new capsule featuring musical icons is on the way.

Titled “The Gallery” Collection, the commemorative drop will take a nod from Supreme’s signature photo tees with Aaliyah, The Notorious B.I.G., Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye and Chaka Kahn on the front.

According to Brother Love these performers all helped shape the identity of the Bad Boy Entertainment. The collection will be exclusively sold at Macy’s. Pricing starts at $39 a piece.

Via Hype Beast

Sean John To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Commemorative Tee Collection [PHOTOS] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

