NFL Adopts New Policy Requiring Players To Stand For The Anthem, Twitter Reacts

In the wake of Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players protesting the injustices of black and brown individuals across the country during the national anthem, the NFL on Wednesday adopted a new policy that requires players to stand for the anthem if they are on the field during the performance. However, they have the option to remain the locker room if they prefer. The motion unanimously approved by NFL owners at the league meeting in Atlanta.
Naturally, people were upset with the ruling as those who still take a knee during the anthem would be fined.
Right or wrong, the anthem issue isn’t going away — and the NFL just made it a bit worse. Even current or former NFL players who’ve protested in the past or at least vocally understand why the protest persists weighed in. And one co-owner, Christopher Johnson of the New York Jets is backing his players’ right to protest, saying that the Jets will not punish any player who decides to take a knee or perform another type of protest.
We’re not sure how exactly this is going to play out on the field this season but once again, the NFL has gotten itself into a tricky situation that it can’t walk its way out of.
