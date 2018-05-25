Let’s face it.

Half the time when parents are having a “birthday party” for kids younger than six, they’re really having a party for themselves.

One Elmo thought it was his birthday when “Juju On That Beat” by Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall came on…

Elmo SNAPPED 🕺🏾 (@skye.gugg) A post shared by All Def Digital (@alldefdigital) on May 25, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT

Like it legit looks like kids were leaving the room so Elmo could do his thing.

Welp…get it Elmo!

Aaaye! This Elmo Was LITTY At Some 5-Year Old’s Birthday Party was originally published on globalgrind.com

