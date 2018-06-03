Pastor Haynes: “We Serve A God Who’s Bigger Than Any Problem” [EXCLUSIVE]

Pastor Haynes is back and speaking about how God is bigger than any problem we think we have. Sometimes people try to bury us, but we must learn to rise above it all. Pastor Haynes in his message explained that people will undermine you just to make them feel better, but you can’t listen to that negativity.

He then mentioned that we are a seed of possibilities and we will grow and develop. Through it all we must praise God and blossom. God has a mission for us and won’t let us fail no matter who doesn’t believe in you.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

