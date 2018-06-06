Kim Kardashian’s Lobbying On Behalf Of Alice Marie Johnson Was A Success

Kim Kardashian turned heads last year when she lobbied on the behalf of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old Black woman serving time for a non-violent drug offense. The lobbying paid off and the great-grandmother saw her sentence get commuted and put a renewed highlight on the criminal justice system and sentencing guidelines.

Kardashian visited President Donald Trump last week to speak on Johnson’s behalf after she put the case on the global stage. Johnson, who has now served over 20 years, admitted her wrongdoing and said she was a desperate mother trying anything she could to earn money. The Johnson family has been fighting to get the sentence commuted but Kardashian’s involvement moved things along at a rapid rate.

The White House announces the commuting of Johnson in a press release and here is a portion of text from that announcement:

Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades. Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates. Her Warden, Case Manager, and Vocational Training Instructor have all written letters in support of her clemency. According to her Warden, Arcala Washington-Adduci, “since [Ms. Johnson’s] arrival at this institution, she has exhibited outstanding and exemplary work ethic. She is considered to be a model inmate who is willing to go above and beyond in all work tasks.”

The statement notes that Johnson served almost 22 years in prison.

