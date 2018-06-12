CLOSE
Lil’ Kim ft. Fabolous “Spicy,” Ne-Yo “Good Man” & More | Daily Visuals 6.11.18

Lil Kim & Fabolous keep it gangster and Ne-Yo keeps it gentleman like. Today's Daily Visuals

Source: HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Lil Kim arrives for VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers at Paramount Studios on September 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images) Uploaded By Godspeed

For the past few years Lil’ Kim videos have been few and far between. but today is one of those days when she comes out of hiding to put in some work.

Linking up with Fabolous for her 1920’s Chicago gangster themed clip to “Spicy,” the Queen Bee gets dolled up and glamorous while reminding her fans that regardless if how much she’s changed over the years she’s still that Bed-Sty ride or die that they all know and love.

On a much lighter note, Ne-Yo continues to prove that he has what it takes to make women swoon even when they’re mad at him in the black-and-white visual to “Good Man.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Dej Loaf featuring Leon Bridges, King Shooter featuring Dave East, and more.

LIL KIM FT. FABOLOUS – “SPICY”

NE-YO – “GOOD MAN”

DEJ LOAF FT. LEON BRIDGES – “LIBERATED”

KING SHOOTER FT. DAVE EAST – “EYE WITNESS”

LIL BABY – “FIRST CLASS”

SKI MASK THE SLUMP GOD – “DOIHAVETHESAUSE”

SAHBABII – “WATERY”

TOKYO JETZ – “THE ONE”

NICKY JAM FT. WILL SMITH & ERA ISTREFI – “LIVE IT UP”

VVS VERBAL FT. GENERAL STEEL – “GRIND”

SCOTT G FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “V2’S & V12’S”

MIKE SHINODA – “GHOSTS”

SHORTS – “ALL FOR THE LOVER/WE GON MAKE IT”

SUBSTANCE ABUSE FT. ACEYALONE – “BRIDGES”

VIC SHADEZ – “EMPTY”

