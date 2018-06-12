CLOSE
Mya “You Got Me,” A$AP Ant “Red Cream Soda” & More | Daily Visuals 6.12.18

Mya still as limber as she was when she came into the game and A$AP Ant likes his junk food. Today's Daily Visuals

Mýa

Mya’s been in the game for damn near 20 years yet she still looks she’d need proper ID to get into a bar (props).

In her latest visual to “You Got Me” the OG R&B singer breaks out some seductive dance moves in a dance studio and makes us wonder how no one’s put a ring on it yet? Y’all fools slippin’ out there.

Back in Harlem A$AP Ant keeps his Mob a buzzin’ by indulging in some delightful treats in the dressing room for his visual to “Red Cream Soda.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Phonte, Maxo Kream, and more.

MYA – “YOU GOT ME”

A$AP ANT – “RED CREAM SODA”

PHONTE – SO HELP ME GOD”

MAXO KREAM – “POP ANOTHER”

JULIA MICHAELS FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “JUMP”

PLAYBOI CARTI – “R.I.P”

SADBOY LOKO – “FOR MY GANGSTAS”

FENDI P – “DANCE WITH THE DEVIL”

HAZE MAHDI – “CERTIFIED”

TOXSIKK & FINYL – “I’M DOWN”

