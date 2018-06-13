CLOSE
Nobody Wants This: Lil Twist Inserts Himself In Drake & Pusha T Beef Again

Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - May 3, 2018

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

Lil Twist took it upon himself to get in the middle of the Drake and Pusha T beef and fired off a shot towards the G.O.O.D. Music team that nobody asked for. The Oak Cliff, Texas rapper got back on the beef horse once again and unleashed a second diss track, which probably will go double wood just like the first joint did.

Best known for being buddies with Justin Bieber and for handing out fades to child television actors, Lil Twist crawled up from under whatever rock that serves as his abode to fire off the salvo. In the track titled “Another Message to G.O.O.D. Music,” Twist goes directly as Pusha T and called him a snitch.

“For that n*gga Pusha T/I heard about Tony G/Y’all was snitching in the streets/Y’all some b*tches in these streets/Snitching in your family/Y’all n*ggas all on the stand, your honor your majesty,” Twist raps.

Although the beef has long been declared over, Lil Twist either has dial-up Internet or a rusty smartphone to drop this late, tepid response towards G.O.O.D. Music. Hopefully, that’s the last of it.

https://soundcloud.com/liltwist/another-message-to-good-music

Nobody Wants This: Lil Twist Inserts Himself In Drake & Pusha T Beef Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com

