Draymond Green Takes Shot At LeBron James With “Mood” T-Shirt?

It isn't the first time the Warriors star has done so during his team's championship parades.

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

The Golden State Warriors made quick order of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals, and it is beyond clear these teams are not fond of one another. Draymond Green, gleefully playing the heel role, took what appeared to be a shot at LeBron James by rocking a t-shirt that seemingly referenced an Instagram post from the Cavs captain.

During the parade in Oakland, California on Tuesday (June 12), Green sported a shirt that featured a play on the popular Arthur balled-up fist meme that James posted back in November of last year with the caption “Mood.” In Green’s version, the Black t-shirt featured the same fist with gold lettering but the hand is seen sporting three NBA championship rings to signify the Warriors’ three rings.

Green has taken shots after a Warriors win in times past, including last year when he wore the “Quickie” shirt styled in the lettering used for the Cavaliers’ Quicken Loans Center.

And check out Green throwing Tristan Thompson under the parade bus below.

Photo: Getty

Draymond Green Takes Shot At LeBron James With “Mood” T-Shirt? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

