Kanye West Wants His Music In Next ‘Deadpool’ Movie

Ryan Reynolds, completely borrowing the Marvel character's sarcastic shtick, says he's on top of it.

Kanye West can do almost anything he wants, but he’s setting his sights on getting his music played in Hollywood films now. After showing admiration for Marvel’s Deadpool 2 film and its music choices, Yeezy took to Twitter to give props and Ryan Reynolds gave the Chicago superstar a response.

“I love both Deadpool movies [series of fire emojis[ I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine… bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool,” West tweeted Tuesday afternoon (June 12).

He added, “your guys writing and approach is so innovative … I love how you guys break the 4th wall… thank you for being innovative and please know I’m down to clear next time.”

Reynolds, totally in Deadpool mode, replied with, “Agree. I’m having a word with Celine Dion.”

Dion has an original song “Ashes” that is featured in the film.

