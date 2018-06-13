CLOSE
The Latest Episode Of ‘A Handmaid’s Tale’ Had Viewers Ready To Fight

Fans want to burn Gilead to the ground and we can't blame 'em.

Premiere Of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale Season 2

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

In the newest, highly excruciating episode of A Handmaid’s Tale we learn maybe there’s still some hope. Maybe June (played by Elisabeth Moss) still has time to get the hell out of Gilead with Hannah and her unborn baby in tow. Hell, maybe even Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) will join June when she tries to escape to Little America. Hit the flip for the best online reactions, plus did you notice Rihanna and SZA ending out episode 9 with their song “Consideration?” Dope shit.

