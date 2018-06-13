CLOSE
Kanye West Reveals Potential Tracklist For New Nas Album

The "One Mic" rapper might be flying solo on his next album.

Nas Kennedy Center Illmatic

Source: Annie Chen / A. Chen

Kanye has proven to be a man of his word when it comes to the G.O.O.D. Music release schedule, this year. Nas is due up next and Ye has unveiled the working song list.

The free-thinker took to his favorite social media outlet to give a sneak peak into the new Nas album. He shared a photo of a dry erase board with tentative song titles for Esco’s 11th solo effort.

Sticking to the same format as Pusha T’s DAYTONA, Kanye West’s Ye and the newly released Yeezy and Kid Cudi project Kids See Ghosts, the Queensbridge legend will deliver seven songs. No features are listed and it seems by the erase marks the song order has gone through some changes. Additionally “piano chop new” is written on the bottom right corner as what can be assumed as a production note.

Jones has yet to comment on the top secret album but we can only assume the recent abuse allegations from his ex-wife Kelis will be covered, right.

Photo: WENN.com

