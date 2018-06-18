CLOSE
Free BBQ & Block Party! #ReecTreatsTheCity

Join REEC OF HOT 107.9 for a FREE BBQ and Block Party!

Sunday June 24th 

12noon – 3pm

Reec Treats The City Free BBQ

Magnolia Park Apartments

60 Paschal Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Presented by PAYUSA

Powered By Wendy’s & Hot 107.9

 

