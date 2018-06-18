The Best Migo? 7 Times Takeoff Made Up For Being Left Off ‘Bad & Boujee’

Every member of Migos plays a vital role in the constant success of the group.

But for some reason, lots of folks sleep on the fire emcee that is Kirsnick Khari “Takeoff” Ball.

We are unappreciative… we don't deserve TakeOff. pic.twitter.com/XYMsVWFDo2 — Kizus (@Simbaki_) July 28, 2017

Takeoff aka the best member of the group & most slept on — Aden (@ethioqueen96) January 7, 2018

takeoff so slept on, that nigga be snapping — CAP CARDASHIAN (@44CAPITOL) April 24, 2017

Takeoff may have been left off of “Bad and Boujee” (or was he?), but he certainly made up for it by having the hottest verse on every Migos track since then.

In honor of the ad lib god’s 24th birthday, check out a few moments when Takeoff was probably your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper.

