Business, Man: JAY-Z’s Most Creative Business Moves

Considering all of the boss moves he’s made over the years, it’s no surprise he’s Puma’s new choice for creative director.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

It was previously reported that JAY-Z will be serving as President of Puma’s Basketball division, but ESPN’s Darren Rovell has clarified that Jay will be creative director, not president.

Jigga is joined by new brand ambassadors and future NBA rookies DeAndre Ayton from Arizona University, Marvin Bagley III from Duke University, and Zhaire Smith from Texas Tech

Adam Petrick, Puma’s global director of brand and marketing said of the deal: “We’ve been working with Roc Nation for quite some time. They’ve been great partners to us for several years. We’ve done many different deals with many different ambassadors.”

When Jay was approached, it “was something he wanted to be a part of,” according to Petrick.

We’re used to Hov being both a player and president in most of his moves (“I’m like Michael Jordan, I play for the team I own”), so the mix-up is understandable.

Since he entered the game, he’s worked hard to align his brand with big business. Back in 2015, the NBA passed what was called “The JAY-Z rule,” preventing dozens of minority-stake investors from claiming ownership of a franchise, which happened when Jay helped move the team from New Jersey to Brooklyn.

Keep clicking for a recap of Jay’s other creative-slash-executive moves over the years.

Business, Man: JAY-Z’s Most Creative Business Moves was originally published on globalgrind.com

