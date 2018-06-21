CLOSE
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Will Not Allow Atlanta Jails To House New ICE Detainees

MEXICO-US-MIGRATION

Source: GUILLERMO ARIAS / Getty

On Wednesday Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an executive order which will prohibit city jails from accepting new detainees of the U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency. The move comes after President Trump order children be separated from their parents after being caught trying to cross the US-Mexico boarder.

People around the country have been outraged by the presidents decision and Mayor’s have been taking action to push back, including Mayor Bottoms.

'School Daze' 30th Anniversary Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

“The city must not be complicit in U. S. President Donald Trump’s policies that have separated children from their families at the Mexican border,” Bottoms said.

There are over 2,300 immigrant children who still do no know where they’re parents are.

Keisha Lance Bottoms , Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

