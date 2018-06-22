CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mary J. Blige Is Officially Divorced From Krusty Kendu Isaacs

No mo drama in my life. I don't ever want to hurt againnnnn.

0 reads
Leave a comment
90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Free at last!

After years of negotiations, Mary J. Blige’s divorce from Kendu Issacs has been finalized.

The pair first announced their split after 12 years of marriage in 2016. A legal battle ensued, with Kendu requesting the Oscar-nominated actress pay him $100,000 a month in spousal support. A judge eventually ordered Mary to pay $30,000 a month instead to her estranged husband.

The 47-year-old also faced financial troubles of her own, with a report showing the R&B singer owed the IRS million in back taxes.

Earlier this year, Mary told New York Magazine , “I’m just being straight-up honest,” she said of her financial woes. “I never wanted to do all this stuff, but after what I’ve been through and the mess that I’m in. You have to pay those taxes.”

Mary translated her pain into music with her latest album ‘Strength Of A Woman,’ saying,

“For me to agree to put something out in the universe like that, I was angry. And I was just hurt … hurt, hurt, hurt, pissed, pissed, pissed, been scorned, scorned, scorned. Then bitter. When the bitter came, I was like, ‘Oh no. I’m not going to let this destroy me.’”

SOURCE: PAGE SIX 

RELATED LINKS

Mary J. Blige To Star In Police Brutality Themed Horror Film “Body Cam”

Multiple Injuries Reported After High School Shooting In Maryland

It’s Over: Mary J. Blige Settles Divorce With Kendu Isaacs

Mary J. Blige Is Officially Divorced From Krusty Kendu Isaacs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Mary J. Blige Is Officially Divorced From Krusty Kendu Isaacs

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close