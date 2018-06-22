CLOSE
Mz. Shyneka Surprises The 4th Annual Saving Our Daughters

Save Our Daughters

Source: Radio One / Radio One

To end an amazing school year for the Covenant House Georgia youth, on Friday June 8th, HOT 107.9 and Saving Our Daughters, partnered again for the 4th Annual Glam and Prom day.

This year’s special celebrity guest from HOT 107.9 Mz. Shyneka, surprised the Covenant House with a visit before Glam Day started, touring the campus and learning about the services provided for homeless youth. She then met all of the volunteers, encouraged and applauded them for Glam Day.

Save Our Daughters

Source: Radio One / Radio One

In addition to Mz. Shyneka’s surprise visit, Saving Our Daughters’ mentors, tv personalities and R&B singers/actors, Ms. Precious, Tiffany Evans, Jawan Harris, came to inspire the youth, help glam them and share personal testimonies of their own, while laughing and taking plenty of selfies.

The youth received complete makeovers from volunteers and donations from Saving Our Daughters, Sincerely Women Inc., In Between Mobile, Chaleur Hair Salon, Vogue Beauty & Barber School, Delta, Chick Fil A, Blessed Beyond Baskets, The Paparazzi Ready Experience, P’Dazzled and Cupcakes by Ritaa.

Save Our Daughters

Source: Radio One / Radio One

The prom had non-stop music from DJ Jay T of Hot 107.9, returning for another year to make sure the youth had an incredible time they would never forget!

“When the community comes together to share their gifts as a collective unit to spread a little joy by talking and pampering these youth, while encouraging their individuality and inner beauty, you can’t help but to feel love.” – Debbie Benjamin, Saving Our Daughters

4th Annual Saving Our Daughters , mz.shyneka

